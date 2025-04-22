Jennifer Lopez receives subtle support from new movie producer Matt Damon

Jennifer Lopez has recently received subtle support from Kiss of the Spider Woman producer and friend Matt Damon after Ben Affleck divorce.

A source spilled to In Touch Weekly that Damon “has been a driving force behind the scenes of Kiss of the Spider Woman and helped put the movie together, specifically as a star vehicle for JLo”.

The source noted that Lopez’s performance “could win her awards and connect with an international audience”.

Another insider revealed that no matter “how things ended between her and Ben, this movie is a passion project for Matt and Jennifer”.

“Despite Ben’s very public sulking and the heartbreak, Matt, as a BFF, had to deal with and help him heal through,” pointed out a source.

An insider told the outlet, “Matt plans on doing right by his buddy’s ex-wife and is going to see it through to the bitter end and they’re both going to fight to get her into the Best Supporting actress race.”

Although The Martian star had a busy schedule, he still “made time for this Kiss movie and time with Jennifer to get it right as they approach a fall release and what is sure to be a tricky marketing campaign,” said a source.

The reason is, according to an insider, “everybody benefits, including Matt’s business partner Ben, if this movie makes a lot of money”.

However, the source mentioned, “If it fails to connect, Matt is the one to blame, because he has been such a strong backer of the source material and of Bill Condon, who he helped bring aboard to direct the movie.”

Meanwhile, the insider added that Lopez “continues to be thrilled that Matt has so much confidence in the project”.