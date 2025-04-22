Rebel Wilson pledges to be healthier version of her in 'six-weeks'

Rebel Wilson decides to make major changes in her daily routine

Rebel Wilson has taken an oath to herself to be a healthier version of herself, for which she is ready to bring in some major changes in her daily routine.

The 45-year-old actress is determined to follow a strict rule for the next six-weeks for the sake for her mental and physical health.

Amid the Easter period, Rebel has admitted that she has been very indulged in the season and she really wants to look after her now.

In an Instagram video, the comedian pledged, "So who's up for a six-week health challenge? I know I am.

"I've been really indulging over Easter and also, quiet, frankly, for the last couple months, and I really want to be a healthier version of me.”

Wilson has promised that she will be avoiding chocolate and ice creams for the next six-weeks.

She asked fans, “what are you going to give up?"

Rebel continued, "Instead, each week, I'm going to do something positive for my health. This week, every day, I'm going to be grateful for five things and I'm going to write it down."

The Pitch Perfect actress has also encouraged fans to follow the same plan and asked them to join in the challenge.