Prince William takes ‘permanent’ decision about Harry as future king

Prince William and Prince Harry have not been on speaking terms since the Duke of Sussex had released his bombshell memoir, Spare, humiliating his family.

The Prince of Wales is reportedly still upset and angry with his brother and is having a hard time to forgive. There is also speculation that there is still a soft corner in William’s heart for Harry as Kate Middleton acts as a ‘mediator’.

However, the future king seems to have asserted his stance on how he feels about the Duke of Sussex and his possible return to the royal fold with a pointed move.

Jason Knauf – the former royal aide who was the whistle-blower on Meghan’s alleged bullying of staff at the Kensington Palace – was “rewarded” for his loyalty. Jason is now named the CEO of The Earthshot Prize, which is William’s environmental initiative dedicated to solving planet’s biggest problems.

“Prince William’s decision to make Jason Knauf, the former private secretary of the Sussexes, the CEO of his most prestigious project will infuriate Harry and Meghan,” royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital.

“It is impossible to avoid feeling that this is precisely what William intended.”

According to verdict given by royal experts, this is a clear sign that the rift between King Charles’ two sons is beyond reparable.

He noted that both parties appear unwilling to make amends given their strong gestures.

“As far as the Sussexes are concerned, [Knauf] undoubtedly has pariah status,” Fitzwilliams explained. “William is clearly showing he doesn’t care about what his brother thinks, much less Meghan.”

He also stated that the royal rift between the two brothers “seems permanent”.

The report comes as Prince Harry is awaiting a crucial decision about his security case in the UK. The Duke of Sussex has been fighting to gain his police protection as he made an appeal against the Home Office.

Last week, the Duke had attended the two-day legal proceedings in London, suggesting that his “life is at stake”. Sources have revealed that Harry’s legal team is “cautiously optimistic” about the verdict, which is expected to be announced in coming weeks.