Kensington Palace makes announcement as William, Kate new titles unveiled

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be taking on a big task as the couple’s rare titles were used for a major announcement.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be taking a two-day trip to the Scottish Isles to visit local communities and explore their conservation efforts. However, the royal couple will be going by different titles in the region.

“The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay will visit the Isles of Mull and Iona on Tuesday 29th and Wednesday 30th April to celebrate and connect with rural island communities,” Kensington Palace said in a statement on Tuesday.

“During their visit to the Scottish Isles, Their Royal Highnesses will spend time with members of the local community reflecting on the power of social connection and the importance of protecting and championing the natural environment, two subjects which are close to both of Their Royal Highnesses’ hearts.”

The message also stated that the “Scottish Isles provide a sharp contrast to how many of us in more urban environments live”.

“These island communities offer a powerful model for fostering a more loving, empathetic, and compassionate society though deeper connections with our surroundings and engaging more in shared endeavours.”

The Isle of Mull is off the west coast of Scotland and has a population of close to 3,000. Iona is its tiny neighbour with a population of just 170.

For Kate, the trip marks a major milestone as the mum of three will be making her first work trip abroad for a royal engagement following her cancer treatment. Otherwise, the future Queen has flown out of the UK for holiday with her family.