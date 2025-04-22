Billy Ray Cyrus ‘lucky’ to be with Elizabeth Hurley as love story unfolds

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley surprised fans as they confirmed their romance on social media following a cosy Easter celebration.

While the romance appears fairly new, the couple had been keeping it a secret for a brief time before making it public on Sunday.

A source close to the Achy Breaky Heart singer revealed to People Magazine that the two stars have known each other for years after they met on the set of 2022’s Christmas in Paradise movie.

“Liz is great and visited him for Easter. They’ve been seeing each other romantically for a little bit,” the insider said. “And how lucky is he? Liz is lovely. She’s very warm, positive and the best to be around.”

The source also noted that the country singer, 63, enjoyed working with the British actress, 59, when the filmed together.

“They had a great time shooting that movie together — it was beautiful and relaxed, and it really stuck with him.”

On Sunday, the Hannah Montana alum shared a photo of himself wearing bunny-ear-headband planting a kiss to Hurley’s cheek in an intimate post.

It post was simply captioned “Happy Easter” with a heart emoji. Many celebrities congratulated the couple including Hurley’s 23-year-old son Damian, who seemingly gave his approval. He left a congratulatory emoji and a heart in the comments.

The new romance for Cyrus comes after he quietly filed for divorce in May 2024 after seven months of marriage. Meanwhile, Hurley was married to businessman Arun Nayar from 2007 to 2011.