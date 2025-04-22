Joss Stone shares shocking update 18 months after marriage

Joss Stone provides marriage update

Joss Stone is putting a new twist on married life — and honestly, she’s making it sound pretty cozy. The 37-year-old pop star, who shares three little ones with her husband Cody DaLuz, recently revealed that after just 18 months of marriage, they’re no longer sharing a bed.

But before anyone starts sounding alarms, it’s all very practical — and a little bit hilarious.

With a bustling house full of kids — Bear, six months, Shackleton, two, and Violet, three — Joss has taken on the “night shift” while Cody has, let’s say, a slightly spookier nightly routine.

"Cody watches horror movies. Every now and then I'll wake up and I'll go in and give him a little cuddle," Joss told The Sun, explaining their very different nighttime vibes.

Rather than risk waking Cody up with the inevitable chaos of tiny humans, Joss opts to bunk with Violet, who apparently won’t fall asleep unless Mom is right there.

"It can work - I should hope so, because I sleep with my daughter Violet now," she shared.

"It's so crazy - we have so many children, I have to make sure that they stay asleep without screaming. So this is a children's scenario. I'm like, I'm not going to be in there, waking [Cody] up every five minutes. I go in with my baby Violet who, by the way, will not go to sleep unless I'm there - that's probably my fault, but I love that - and then I do my whole night shift. But it's crazy."

And if you’re wondering whether horror movies or separate bedrooms have put a dent in the romance, Joss says absolutely not.

On her podcast, A Cuppa Love, she shared, "We find time to be romantic with each other. It can work if you are romantic with each other - if you're not sleeping in the same room, and that's your only time for romance, then it's a problem.

You've gotta be like, 'I love you babe but I'm going back in the other room because you're watching a slasher movie. Goodbye. I'll see ya later! I'll see you when I pop her out and get my body back.'"

The couple's bond runs deeper than shared bedtime routines anyway.

Joss explained that they’re completely linked, especially after spending so much time apart in the early days of their relationship, when Cody was often deployed for work in Iraq.

"Because we tour and spend so much time in a hotel room on our own, we get that peace - we're like, oh we don't mind. Also, Cody was away for months at a time," she said.

"It's because of his job, previously, as well. When I met him he was out in Iraq, contracting, doing security. So we were on FaceTime all the time. We're completely linked. So he was out for three months at a time, sleeping in a tiny little... almost like a prison room. And he had his own spot and he was cool. He's very good in his own company."

So while separate beds might sound like a love story gone wrong to some, for Joss and Cody, it’s just another way to make sure everyone gets their much-needed sleep — and a little horror movie time too.