'Twilight' star Kristen Stewart 'secretly' marries Dylan Meyer in private ceremony

Kristen Stewart stuns fans with 'surprise' wedding

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer have officially tied the knot, much to their fans’ surprise.

The power couple, who got married during an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 20, initially intended on keeping it a secret as the Mexican restaurant announced that it would be closed over the weekend for “a private event day and night.”

In the photos obtained from the event, Stewart and Meyer were spotted sharing a heart-warming moment together as their guests cheered them on.

The wedding was attended by a very selected group of family and friends, including Ashley Benson and her husband Brandon Davis.

The Twilight star donned a gray mini skirt and a matching cardigan while the love of her life twinned with her on the special occasion, slipping into similar monochrome accents.

This comes after the lovebirds went Instagram official with their relationship back in October 2019, exchanging rings later in 2021.

In addition, the Love Lies Bleeding star offered an insights into her ‘dream’ L.A. wedding for herself during an exclusive interview on Sirius XM’s Howard Stern Show.