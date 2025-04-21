Nick Jonas reveals rare health condition in heartbreaking update

Nick Jonas finally opens up about rare health condition

Nick Jonas is finally opening up about his rare health condition as he announces his paid partnership with Dexcom.

The multi-hyphenate star, who rose to fame as a singer in the Jonas Brothers band, took to his Instagram on Monday, April 21, to share his diabetes journey with his followers, revealing he was first diagnosed at age 13.

Sharing various AI-generated images of himself, Jonas wrote in the caption, “After my type 1 diabetes diagnosis at 13, it felt like someone was shutting the door on my dreams. Now, stepping back on the Broadway stage, I wish that I could go back and tell my younger self that everything turns out better than I could ever imagine.”

In addition, as part of the promotional campaign, the pop star urged his followers to refer to Dexcom G7 for their health purposes.

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their heart-warming responses over the big news.

One fan commented, “So thankful to have you in my life.”

Another chimed in, adding, “Bravo for sharing this.”

Meanwhile, a third enthused, “So proud of you! You’ve always been an inspiration!”