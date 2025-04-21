Kylie Jenner shares valuable lesson she teaches son Aire

Kylie Jenner gave major parenting goals in rare insight into her dynamics with her kid Aire.

Timothee Chalamet's partner taught a valuable life lesson to her young son as they celebrated Easter Sunday.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram to post a video of her 3-year-old waiting 'patiently' to eat gummy worms.

The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner brood, Kris Jenner's granddaughter was given the gummies accompanied with instructions that he needs to wait till their mother and Storm got back from the bathroom.

To Travis Scott's ex's surprise, the little boy actually showed restrained and waited for them to return.

Kylie gushing over her son's good behaviour reflected in the caption, ''full circle moment!!!!both my babies are patient."

The words of Kylie Cosmetics founder pointed to an old video of her doing the same act with her elder child who is now 6-year-old.

It is pertinent to note that the short clip of the of the billionaire's Easter celebration's special moments came right around the time her mother Kris shared with her fans rare glimpse into her preparation of the holiday dinner.