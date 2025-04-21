Margaret Qualley reflects on journey of finding true love

Margaret Qualley reflects on her journey of finding true love

Margaret Qualley looked back on challenges of finding true love and how it shaped her personal growth.

The Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actress opened up about how her husband Jack Antonoff ,helped her in finding clarity in life.

In an interview with i-D, The Substance star shared that her husband is one of the major motivations behind her sudden exploration on self-reflection.

Recalling her past relationships, she said that she spent her 20s molding herself into what her partners wanted her to be.

"You find out what real love is, then you get to meet yourself," she said.

The Kinds of Kindness actress explained, "I feel like I have been so actively looking for [Jack] my whole life that, now that I’ve found him, I oddly have the ability to focus more, dream bigger."

"I think everyone has different needs and desires and, for me, love was just priority number one," she added.

Qualley further praised Antonoff, saying, "I spent my 20s looking in all the wrong places, and now that I have him, the world has become bigger and brighter."

Qualley and Antonoff married in 2023. Their wedding was attended by star-studded celebrities, including Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey.

Two years before the wedding, the couple met at a friend’s birthday party and according to Qualley she knew from the moment she saw Antonoff that she was going to marry him.