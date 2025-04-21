Prince Andrew's confident look after Easter signals support from King Charles: 'loves him'

Prince Andrew has been seen riding in Windsor Great Park, smiling and appearing relaxed, just a day after making an unexpected public appearance at the Royal family's Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel.

The Duke of York, 65, was spotted enjoying a morning ride as per pictures obtained by DailyMail.

His presence at the Easter service, alongside his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, appeared to be quite a shock for everyone given his withdrawal from public life in 2019 following a controversial BBC interview concerning his association with Jeffrey Epstein.

Despite the heavy scrutiny, Royal commentator Phil Dampier remarked, 'It is now only a matter of time before his fully welcomed back into the field.'

He added that King Charles still loves his brother and does not want him to be completely outcast.

It is an interesting development as Andrew holds no longer official royal duties, his presence at a family event suggests a gradual reintegration into royal life.