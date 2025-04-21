Meghan Markle receives special surprise amid Harry's fears for Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle received a surprise on a special occasion after Prince Harry's concerns for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet were revealed.

The Duchess of Sussex released a delightful video on her official Instagram handle to extend warm wishes for Easter on April 20.

In the short video clip, the former Suits actress was seen dressed in a chic white dress while enjoying a heartwarming view of Mama Duck passing by alongside her ducklings.

"Wishing you a Happy Easter full of love….and surprises!" Meghan captioned her post.

Meghan made a social media presence after royal family reunited at St. George's Chapel to mark Easter.

Notably, King Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by several key royals but the Sussexes' absence was felt by their fans.

Recent media reports indicate that the Duke of Sussex felt upset during significant occasions because he missed his family's traditions.

Previously, royal commentator Tom Quinn revealed that Harry "always enjoyed this tradition because he got to meet an adoring public for a short period."

"But what’s really going to upset Harry this year is that his children will miss out on the Easter egg hunt that takes place afterwards," he added.