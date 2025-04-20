‘SNL’ star Bowen Yang dishes on tough decision about comedy show

Bowen Yang spills the beans on future plans for ‘SNL’

Bowen Yang, who has been a constant part of Saturday Night Live for many years, reflected on whether he sees a future working in the show.

The 34-year-old actor and comedian has appeared in more than a 100 episodes in the late night weekend show and he said, "Especially after the 50th, I'm seeing what life after the show is like and how beautiful it is, and how so many people,” of different ages are connected through this one platform.

The Wicked star continued, "And then with SNL, like I said, it's this growing, living thing where new people come in and you do have to sort of make way for them and to grow and to keep elevating themselves,” in conversation with People Magazine.

However, he added, “that inevitably requires me to sort of hang it up at some point — but I don't know what the vision is yet."

Yang shared that the production of the show is very consuming, "The new season of SNL, I'm just like, 'Oh, right. My time isn't my own.' And I tell my friends, 'I'm not going to really see you guys until June.’”

The busy schedule, he shared, affects all aspects of his life, including love life, “people that I've gone a couple solid dates with I'm like, 'Hey, it's not for lack of interest. My time is really slipping away from me and I'm so sorry and it's not a you thing, it's a me thing.'”

Although Yang cherishes his overall experience being a part of the show, the demanding schedule sometimes leaves him contemplating his future about the comedy show.