Adam Sandler’s biggest on-screen surprises appearance unveiled

Adam Sandler, the legendary actor best known for hits like The Wedding Singer and Grown Ups, has a surprising and not-so-hidden cameo in nearly every one of his films.

Many Adam Sandler fans are just now realising that his wife, Jackie Sandler, has been acting right beside him in over 20 of his movies.

Jackie, who started out as a fashion model before stepping into acting back in 1999, often popped up in small but fun roles in Adam’s films, leaving people question that “Wait… was that his wife?”

The model and actress' acting career kicked off with a role in Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, directed by Rob Schneider. However, reportedly Schneider played matchmaker, introducing her to Adam, which ultimately leading her to being cast in Big Daddy.

In that film, she took on the role of a waitress at a sports bar while Adam played the main character, Sonny Koufax.

Instead of taking on leading roles or love interests, Jackie often played smaller but memorable parts, as she’s been a dentist in 50 First Dates, an angel in Little Nicky, and made a fun cameo in Just Go With It.

In Grown Ups, Jackie Adam played Richie Minervini’s wife. Adam has also cast their daughters, Sadie and Sunny, in several of his films, showing just how much he loves keeping his family involved.