Khloe Kardashian reveals rare truth about making of ‘The Kardashians’

Khloe Kardashian dishes on ‘The Kardashians’ payment distribution

Khloe Kardashian pulled off the curtain from a hidden aspect of the family reality show, The Kardashians.

The 40-year-old reality star finally addressed the theories about which of her sisters takes the highest paycheck for working in the series.

During her interview at Alex Cooper’s podcast, Call Her Daddy, she was asked if “you and your sisters are all paid the same amount on The Kardashians,” to which Khloe responded, “True.”

The question arose after speculations that Kim Kardashian was the highest paid among her sisters Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

However, the show is not the main source of income for any of the sisters or Kris Jenner. Khloe herself and all her sisters own different businesses that generates their total net worth, which makes them one of the richest families.

The Good American co-founder also shared that her sisters and mom all get to make the decision of what goes in the episodes.

“But it’s more vanity things that we would cut,” said Khloe, admitting that Kourtney would request edits when they use a work repeatedly.

While Khloe’s life is more or less aired as it happens, she jokingly added, “I mean, trust me. I would’ve cut way other… I’ve never cut anything crazy.”