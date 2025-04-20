Offset divorce drama takes backseat as Cardi B puts daughter in focus

Cardi B takes internet by storm with heartwarming post

Cardi B is offering a sneak peek at her seven-month-old daughter, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Offset in September 2024.

The 32-year-old music artist, who previously accused her ex of harassment, took to her Instagram Stories to showcase her little one as they lovingly rested in bed together.

Sharing the heart-warming moment with her 163 million followers, Cardi wrote in the caption, “Look how she cuddles under me... my little.”

This comes hot on the heels of the Bodak Yellow hitmaker’s explosive statement about Offset, claiming that the latter threatened to kill her amid their ugly divorce period.

In a March post on X, formerly Twitter, she revealed Cardi said at the time, “He's upset because I sent his girlfriend messages of him begging me, saying he was going to take away his life, saying he was going to take away my life.”

Cardi also further went on to explain that her former husband “harasses me, leaves me voicemails, and tries to lower my self-esteem.”

For the unversed, the mom-of-three shares daughter Kulture and son Wave with the Migos rapper.