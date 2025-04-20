Lady Louise Windsor remains low key as she skips Easter at Windsor

Lady Louise Windsor prioritised her studies over attending major Royal event as she was notably absent from the Easter Sunday service.
Moreover, Louis' immediate family including the Duchess of Edinburgh, her husband Prince Edward and their 16-year-old son, James, Earl of Wessex appeared composed and elegant as the trio joined other senior royals for the Royal Family's Easter service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.
The event remains a cornerstone of royal religious observance and typically draws key members of the monarchy.
For the unversed, Lady Louis, 21, was absent from this year's gathering as she continues to her studies at the university of St Andrews, reported GB News.
The young royal, is known for her quiet demeanour and low profile, has been seen at major events such as Queen Elizabeth's funeral and King Charles coronation, but has kept a limited public schedule otherwise.
Despite her absence, the Easter service saw a steady turnout of working royals, including Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence.
King Charles and Queen Camilla led the occasion, while the Prince and Princess of Wales spent the holiday privately in Norfolk with their children.
