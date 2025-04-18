Pierce Brosnan spills key secret to successful marriage with Keely Shaye

Pierce Brosnan has recently shared rare insight into his marital relationship with wife Keely Shaye Brosnan.

While promoting his newest TV series, MobLand, the Bond actor revealed sweet moments of his relationship with Keely, with whom he met in 1994 and tied the knot in 2001.

“Keely and I, it’ll be 31 years here soon, and it’s all gone by in the blink of an eye,” said the 71-year-old in a new interview with Fox News Digital.

Pierce stated, “We like each other and we have wonderful sons and we have a creative life.”

The Irish actor opened up that Keely is the only person “who makes his heart sing,” despite working with beautiful ladies over the years.

Dishing out his secret to successful marriage, The Misfits actor explained, “It’s always about solving problems and how you solve the problems and how you can deal with them and the strains of life.”

However, Pierce noted, “Keely still makes my heart sing and she still makes my world turn.”

“She allows me to go out into the world and create what I do as an actor. And that takes a strength and a stamina and yeah, we just enjoy each other’s company,” added the Fast Charlie actor.

Earlier in 2023 interview, Pierce described his marriage as a “spiritual journey”.

Meanwhile, the actor can be seen in MobLand on Paramount+.