Zara McDermott marks relationship milestone amid Louis Tomlinson romance

Louis Tomlinson’s new girlfriend Zara McDermott celebrated a major relationship milestone amid her growing romance with the former One Direction star.

A day after holding hands with the Perfect singer, the Love Island star took to her Instagram to mark her parents 30th wedding anniversary.

"Happy anniversary to my wonderful parents. [loved emoji] 30 years! [teary eyes emoji] thank you for always loving us and eachother unconditionally [teary eyes and red heart emoji]," she penned a heartfelt anniversary tribute for her mom dad.

The emotional caption was accompanied by a sweet family photo featuring the family of four, with Zara and her mother standing between her father and brother, Brad.

The handsome hunk also chimed in her sister's comments section with brief loving note, "Happy anniversary MAM N DAD [three red hearts emoji]."

It is pertinent to note that Zara took pleasure in wishing her parents amid her new relationship with Louis, 32.

The Made in Chelsea beauty first sparked dating rumours with the Night Changes vocalist just four months after she broke up with her co-star Sam Thompson.

The new couple in town was photographed together for the first time earlier this week during their cosy Malibu outing, following their first dinner date in March at Sufflock.