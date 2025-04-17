Diddy behind bars: What's next for rapper?

Sean "Diddy" Combs, hip-hop mogul famous for his chart-topping hits and business empire, has been locked up in connection with some serious lawsuits.

The 55-year-old rapper is currently stuck behind bars, waiting for his trial in May under some serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. But earlier, his legal team accused investigators of going too far.

They said that fake prison guards illegally searched his cell, grabbing private documents and even listening in on his private talks.

Back when the drama began, Cassie Ventura - singer and former girlfriend of the Diddy - has accused him of years of unbearable abuse and control during their relationship.

However, the woman, who once danced her way into Diddy’s heart, now claims that she was trapped in a very toxic cycle of physical and emotional harm.

In January, the documentary called The Fall of Diddy created a major stir and the rapper reportedly was “furious” than ever and it really hit a nerve with him.

Diddy is scheduled to face court on May 5, 2025, at a federal courthouse in New York. Seemingly, he’s in a tough spot with no easy way out.

The I’ll Be Missing You hitmaker’s legal drama and all those controversies kicked off back in 2024, when Homeland Security agents raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

For the unversed, If Sean Diddy found guilty, he will spend the rest of his life in prison, with at least 15 years for sex trafficking. The prostitution-related charge could add up to 10 more years.