Chris Evans' latest move ignites demand for his reunion with Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett and Chris worked together in eight movies

Scarlett Johansson has recently unlocked a major achievement in her career for which she is being praised by her fans and friends.

Time Magazine just rolled out the names of the '100 Most Influential People of 2025' which also carried Johansson’s name in it.

The Black Widow actress has been receiving love and blessings from all across the world.

Besides that, her co-star Chris Evans has also penned a special note cherishing and admiring the superstar for her confidence and hard work.

Chris mentioned that even though Scarlett is three years younger than him, he has still considered her as an 'older sister'.

“We met in 2002 while filming The Perfect Score in Vancouver. Even at 17, she had wisdom, talent and gift beyond her years. I quickly revered her as any younger sibling would, with equal parts admiration and intimidation.”

The Captain America star mentioned that he is older than the 40-year-old actress but he still learns from her and look up to Lucy star.

“Scarlett is always unafraid. Unafraid to be vulnerable. Unafraid to take risks. Unafraid to be herself. Even unafraid to chase dinosaurs. She’s living testament to the power of fearlessness in art.

“That’s why even though I’m older, I learn from her, I lean on her, and I look up to her. And as any younger sibling would assert, there’s absolutely nothing she can’t do”, concluded the 43-year-old actor.

Evans and Johansson have collaborated in eight movies in total, and after this heartfelt tribute, fans are badly missing their on-screen chemistry and wish to see them reunite for another movie.