Jenna Ortega wins over Natalie Portman in 'special' encounter

Natalie Portman opens up about working with Jenna Ortega

The Oscar-winning actress, known for films like Star Wars, Black Swan, and Thor, shared her experience working with the Wednesday star on the upcoming thriller The Gallerist.

During an exclusive feature by the Interview Magazine, Ortega gushed about how Portman has handled fame with grace since the beginning of her career.

Speaking to Portman, the 22-year-old actress said, “I’m always so impressed by you. You’re in a very unique position and you have been for a majority of your life, and it’s scary and it’s overwhelming, but not only have you handled it so gracefully, but you’re just so human.”

In response to Jenna's claims, the 43-year-old reciprocated with equal warmth, saying, “I feel the same about you. I’ve told you before, so excuse me for saying it again, but it makes me feel so good about the next generation that you’re leading it, because you’re so, so talented and such a good human and so kind and so smart. When anyone complains about young people these days, I’m like, ‘No, no, no. They’re more special than ever.”

While other details are still under wraps, The Gallerist is scheduled for release in 2026.