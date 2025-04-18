Mikey Madison dismisses new major role after Oscar win

Mikey Madison is seemingly taking her time off from the spotlight after bagging the best actress award at Oscars.

A source told Variety that Madison was offered a role in the new and untitled Star Wars move directed by Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy.

However, the discussion came to an end since the Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood actress passed on the role.

The movie is reported to be a standalone project. It is not connected to the Skywalker Saga, which ended with 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

As previously revealed, screenwriter Jonathna Tropper is the writer and Ryan Gosling will be starring.

The untitled film will follow The Mandalorian & Grogu, the only Star Wars which is set to release on May 22, 2026.

Madison recently won her first-ever Oscar for her role in Anora, her first movie she didn’t have to audition for.

"I was scrolling through my Dropbox the other day and saw hundreds of auditions I’ve done so many hours of work," she said, appearing on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast before the Oscars. "But then, everything that came after was extremely difficult."