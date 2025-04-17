‘Gossip Girl’ star Michelle Trachtenberg’s official cause of death revealed

Over a month after Michelle Trachtenberg was found dead in her New York City home, her official cause of death has been revealed.

On Wednesday, April 16, the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released a report stating that the Gossip Girl star passed away due to complications of diabetes mellitus.

In addition, a spokesperson told People that the manner of death has been ruled as natural following a toxicology testing.

Notably, the toxicology report was conducted without an autopsy, which was declined by Trachtenberg’s family due to religious reasons.

It is pertinent to note that the official cause of death aligns with the initial findings shared shortly after her passing.

For the unversed, The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress breathed her last on February 26, at the age of 39. She was found "unresponsive" and "unconscious" in her apartment after law enforcement responded to a 911 call.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a lifeless woman, who was later identified as Trachtenberg.

Best known for her role as Georgina Sparks in Gossip Girl, Trachtenberg began her career early with roles on Nickelodeon’s The Adventures of Pete & Pete and soap operas All My Children.