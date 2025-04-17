‘Handmaid’s Tale’ star teases Season 6 ending ahead of finale

Sam Jaeger gives fans a hint into ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 6 finale: ‘hard show to watch’

Handmaid’s Tale star Sam Jaeger hinted at a befitting finale for Season 6, following the end of filming, in a new interview.

The 48-year-old actor and filmmaker admitted that "It's a hard show. It was a hard show to watch for some seasons, and I think we knew that," referring to the dystopian series.

Speaking about what to expect from the show’s ending, Jaeger, who plays Mark Tuello in the show, said "We want to reward the fans this year, because we put them through hell and it's just a really riveting season and a fitting finish," during his interview at The Rich Eisen Show, on Wednesday, April 16th.

Jaeger revealed that the show’s creators had a clear vision of what the ending would be like, saying, "A lot of times people try to end shows, and they don't know how," however, the show’s writers "really stuck the landing" with the show's ending.

"You don't want to be lost. I understand for all intents and purposes, you want to feel like we got to the end, and people feel satiated, but it also feels true to the show," he added.

Alongside Jaeger, the series based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name, stars Yvonne Strahovski, Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd, Samira Wiley, O.T. Fagbenle, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel and Ever Carradine.