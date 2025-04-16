Netflix sets release date for 'gripping' British true crime series

Netflix's British horror story surprises fans with recent update

Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story has thrilled fans as it recently unveiled its release date in a newly-dropped trailer.

Netflix launched a new trailer for the upcoming documentary series on Wednesday, April 16.

The three-part documentary, which revolves around the horrifying crimes committed by British serial killers Fred and Rose West, is set to premiere on May 14.

The upcoming project, based on true-events will feature newly discovered police recordings, as well as unheard audio recordings.

In addition, it will also include interviews with family members of the victims speaking their heart out publicly for the very first time.

The crime series is divided into three episodes, one titled “Fred”, second called, “Rose”, and the final, “The Trial”.

Dan Dewsbury’s directorial will highlight the efforts made by the Gloucestershire police to uncover the truth and catch the notorious couple.

A voiceover in the trailer states, “A man is describing murdering his daughter. It wasn’t with floods of tears. It was simple a black and white set of facts.”

Fred West murdered 12 young women alongside his second wife, Rose West, between 1967 and 1987.

For the unversed, Fred died in 1995, while Rose is still alive and is currently serving a life sentence in prison.