BTS Jin announces release date for second album 'Echo'

BTS Jin reveals release date of second solo album ‘Echo’

BTS star Jin sent shockwaves to his fans with the announcement of his much anticipated return to the music scene.

Earlier this week, the Happy maker revealed he is prepping to drop his second solo album, Echo.

Several outlets, including Billboard confirmed that his agency BigHit Music broke the news on Monday, April 14, that the next entry, which would be his follow-up to last year's solo debut, Happy, will hit the stream on May 16.

"Aiming to connect on a deeper level with fans through music, Echo offers Jin’s perspective on universal life experiences, capturing everyday emotions with warmth and sincerity," an official statement read, describing Jin’s upcoming album.

"Built on dynamic band sounds, the album showcases his versatile vocals across a spectrum of moods and styles," the statement continued. "It reflects a deeper layer of vocal maturity and personal storytelling that underscores Jin’s evolving artistry."

Interestingly, fans will enjoy Jin’s sophomore album on thehorizonn while awaiting the BTS band reunion expected to occur in 2026.

It is pertinent to note that Jin seventh and final member of the band to release a full solo project. He released his debut solo album right after getting discharged form the military.