Holly Willoughby faces 'legal battle' after leaving hit TV show

Legal trouble looms for Holly Willoughby as her media company, Roxy Media, is under legal scrutiny after being hit with a winding up order over unpaid taxes.

For the unversed, the company is co-founded by Holly and her supportive husband Dan Baldwin in 2008.

During the brief court hearing, it was revealed that a £377,000 portion of the tax bill has already been settled, though the total amount still owed remains undisclosed, reported The Sun.

The next hearing would take place on July 9.

A winding up petition is considered a final step when a company fails to pay tax debts over £750, often leading to compulsory closure if unresloved.

Roxy Media, listed as TV production company on Companies House, now joins a growing list of celebrity-run businesses facing tax disputes.

This development comes amid a challenging period for Willoughby, following ITV's decision to axe Dancing on Ice, a show she long co-hosted and was closely associated with.