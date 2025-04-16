‘SNL’ actress Sarah Sherman responds to Aimee Lou Wood after ‘mean’ skit

Aimee Lou Wood receives a message from ‘SNL’ actress Sarah Sherman

Aimee Lou Wood is ready to move on from the Saturday Night Live parody of The White Lotus trolled her for teeth gap after the actress Sarah Sherman reached out.

The 31-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 15th, and shared a picture of a bouquet she received from Sherman, who played her character Chelsea in the skit.

“Thank you for the beautiful flowers @sarahsquirm,” wrote the Sex Education alum on her Story post.

Wood was not particularly upset with the actress but the show itself, as she had clarified earlier during her social media rant about the parody sketch.

The SNL sketch showed Wood’s character with an exaggerated British accent and fake teeth, and made a joke about tooth decay mocking her teeth.

Following the sketch, Wood took to Instagram and wrote, “I did find the ‘SNL’ thing mean and unfunny.”

“Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple of weeks ago,” she continued.

“Yes, take the piss for sure — that’s what the show is about- but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?”

After the long post, Wood claimed that SNL apologised to her.