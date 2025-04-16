Liam Payne's sister releases heartbreaking statement 'six months' after singer's death

Ruth Gibbins remembers late brother in emotional post

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne left the world of October 16, 2024, leaving his friends and family in great shock.

Today marks six months to his death. Many of his loved ones are still grieving with the pain he left behind.

For instance, the 31-year-old pop star’s sister is still denial and finding it hard accept that it has already been half a year to her brother’s passing.

Taking it to her Instagram, Ruth Gibbins dropped a post expressing how hard she still finds to process what’s happened.

“6 months, half a year without you?! My head is still screaming for you. Each morning on waking, I feel like I am plunged underwater, gasping for air that never comes to relieve me.”

“Living without you is impossible, so for now, I exist. I’m learning to laugh or smile in the right places, but mate, it’s exhausting when all I want to do is speak to you.”

Gibbins mentions the splendid memories she shared with Payne and at the same time, she feels unfair that she won’t be able to make new ones.

She continued by saying, “I can’t process what’s happened and the finality of it, you know I will never stop doing all I can for you.”

The Teardrops singer died last year after falling down the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Argentina.