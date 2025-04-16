Kevin Spacey promotes Tim Dillon Netflix special with this ‘House of Cards’ characater

Kevin Spacey promotes Tim Dillon Netflix special 'I’m Your Mother'

Kevin Spacey is back—but not quite in the way anyone expected. The embattled actor has resurrected his infamous House of Cards character, Frank Underwood, in a surprising (and oddly on-brand) promo for comedian Tim Dillon’s new Netflix special, I’m Your Mother.

Yes, Frank is still scheming—this time, just with fewer politics and more DoorDash receipts.

In the video, Spacey, fully leaning into his Underwood drawl and menace, throws shade at podcast culture while confronting Dillon, “You podcasters think you’ve inherited the kingdom,” he begins.

“Whispering in ears, swaying elections, spinning the truth like it was cotton candy, when in fact, you’re nothing but a bunch of clowns juggling boner pills and hair tonic.”

Dillon, looking understandably puzzled, replies, “Frank Underwood? I thought you were dead.” Without missing a beat, Underwood fires back, “I’m as dead as John McCain.”

Things escalate quickly—as they tend to when Frank Underwood enters a room. He attempts to blackmail Dillon using compromising photos and fast food delivery history, only to be hilariously shut down.

“These photos you gave me, I’ve posted them all. I’m on the internet. We don’t have blackmail. We have content,” Dillon tells him, essentially giving a TED Talk on 2025 influencer culture.

But Underwood isn’t done with the insults.

“There is no limit to your duplicity, to your pandering, to your shameless and desperate desire to cling to relevance,” he says, with all the Southern venom we remember. “You’re my kind of bastard.”

When Dillon mentions his Netflix special, Frank seems almost personally offended. “A foul, lonesome, evil little cockroach,” he spits.

Spacey’s surprise appearance is already turning heads, given his highly public fall from grace.

In 2022, five years after Netflix dropped him from House of Cards amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, a judge ordered Spacey to pay production company MRC around $31 million for breaches related to his behavior on set.

That number was later reduced to $1 million in 2024.

As for Netflix, they’re keeping quiet about the whole thing. Variety reached out for a comment, but the streaming giant declined.

One thing’s for sure, between unexpected character comebacks and Tim Dillon trolling the blackmail game, I’m Your Mother is already stirring up buzz—and maybe just a little bit of controversy.