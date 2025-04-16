A$AP Rocky apologises to fan over accident from Met Gala night

A$AP Rocky says sorry to a fan

A$AP Rocky is still feeling the guilt from his Met Gala stunt—and he's making sure fans know he's sorry, again.

The rapper took a stroll down memory lane with Vogue on Tuesday, April 15, for their Life in Looks video segment, where he revisited 21 iconic fashion moments from his career.

But along with the fits came a flashback to one slightly chaotic, very viral Met Gala moment in 2023—when Rocky accidentally gave a fan’s face an unexpected close-up with his palm.

It all went down on May 1, 2023, outside The Carlyle Hotel.

The rapper, trying to get to the Met Gala on time, found himself boxed in by a crowd of fans. So, naturally, he took the leap—literally—over a barricade, using a fan’s shoulder for a boost.

The unintended result? Her glasses went askew, the internet went wild, and a very confused (and slightly stunned) fan ended up with an iconic selfie.

On Tuesday, Rocky finally gave the whole scene a little context. “I was gonna be late for the Met Gala,” he said. “I was trying to get in my room, and this poor young little lady, man, I didn’t even know that I messed up her glasses."

Then came the heartfelt redo of his original apology. “To whoever that young lady was. Again, I apologize. I’m so sorry. I ain’t mean to do that, sweetheart. My fault,” he added.

Back when it happened, the fan, who goes by @youareasapmadz on Twitter, posted a now-infamous selfie showing off her giant, slightly crooked frames and captioned it, “A$AP Rocky just literally jumped over me.”

The tweet blew up faster than a Met Gala group chat.

Rocky, clearly amused and probably a bit mortified, replied at the time, “LOL MY FAULT $WEETHEART” and even followed her. Naturally, she responded in the most internet way possible: “I’m printing this on a t-shirt,” and then joked, “Why is A$AP now oomf [one of my friends]?”

Accidental face-palm aside, it looks like all’s well that ends well—and hey, getting leapt over by a fashion-forward rapper may just be the ultimate unexpected accessory at the Met Gala.