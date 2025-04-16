James Brolin reflects on 30 years of marriage with Barbra Streisand

James Brolin on marriage with Barbra Streisand

James Brolin just dropped the most unexpected marriage advice on live TV—and honestly, it might be the comfiest tip ever. During his April 15 appearance on the Today show, the 84-year-old actor opened up about his nearly three-decade-long marriage with Barbra Streisand, and let’s just say the secret weapon isn’t couple’s therapy or candlelit dinners.

It’s their mattress.

“The best investment we’ve ever made is our mattress,” Brolin shared, without missing a beat.

“And don’t misunderstand me. We’re both lazy. We love to sleep late. We do a lot of our work on the phone, on paper, reading, right next to each other.”

Now that’s what you call pillow talk goals.

The Hollywood power couple, who met on a blind date in July 1996 and tied the knot exactly two years later on July 1, 1998, have clearly cracked the code on long-lasting love.

And while quality sleep seems to be high on the list, Brolin offered another nugget of relationship wisdom—one that sounds simple but packs a punch.

“You learn to take a walk. Both of us, not just me! I just think you gotta say, ‘Okay, take a deep breath, take a walk,’” he said, proving that sometimes a little space and some fresh air can do wonders.

“Because animals do the same thing, you know? Humans do it to each other, animals do it to each other.”

Before they found each other in the '90s, Streisand was previously married to Elliott Gould from 1963 to 1971, and Brolin had been married to Jan Smithers and Jane Cameron Agee.

But ever since that fateful blind date, it’s been nothing but matching robes and shared chapters for these two.

Turns out, when it comes to lasting love, a solid mattress and the occasional walk really do go a long way.