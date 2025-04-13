Giovanni Pernice bags £ 1.1M fortune before explosive Strictly scandal with Amanda Abbington

Despite facing controversy, Giovanni Pernice reportedly pocketed a seven-figure income before stepping down from Strictly Come Dancing.

The professional dancer, 34, earned a remarkable £1.12 million through his company GP Entertainment Ltd in the last financial year-a significant jump from the £809,000 reported the year before.

The new figures, which represent earnings up to April 2024, show that Giovanni's income surged by nearly 38 percent, marking his most profitable year to date.

Over the past four years, his earnings have almost quadrupled, placing him among the top earners connected with the hit BBC series.

Much of his financial success is attributed not only to his role on Strictly but also to his independent ventures, including his own touring stage show and the performance engagements.

However, these numbers do not reflect the fall out from the ongoing scandal involving actress Amanda Abbington,52, who accused Giovanni of 'bullying' during their on the show.

The BBC launched an investigation following her claims, and Giovanni voluntarily stepped back from the spotlight last spring.

Despite the controversy, he continued to dance professionally-both on his solo tour and later on the Italian edition of Strictly Come Dancing.

The financial impact of the scandal remains to be seen in the next round of earnings reports.