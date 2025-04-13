Prince Harry feels 'let down' by King Charles over security issue

Prince Harry's recent trip to the UK for a court hearing raised eyebrows-not just for his unexpected appearance, but also for not meeting his cancer-stricken father, King Charles.

Despite a brief reunion after Charles' diagnosis last year, tensions remain high, largely due to unresolved security issues.

Following his departure from royal duties, Harry lost his police protection in the UK, sparking a lengthy legal battle.

Though he requested to stay at a royal residence during a visit, he ultimately choose a hotel, citing security concerns-reportedly leaving the King 'crushed.'

Sources suggest Harry believes his father could help restore his official security, but a palace insider called that 'wholly inaccurate.'

People magazine quoted a friend of Harry's saying, ' He gets unavailable right now.' His calls go unnoticed. Another added, 'Harry is frightened and feels the only person who can do anything about it is his father, 'highlighting his ongoing fears for his family's safety.

As Harry continues to seek reassurance and protection for his family, it remains to be seen whether time-and circumstance-can bridge the growing gap between him and the King.