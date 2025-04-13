'Gavin & Stacey' actor shares near-to-death experience

Alison Steadman suffered serious accident in January

Gavin & Stacy famed Alison Steadman opened about suffering a serious accident that she thought could have killed her.

The 78-year-old, who plays Pam Shipman in the popular BBC sitcom, shared that she experienced a terrible incident back in January, while she was in Dubai for holidays.

Alison claimed that she had serious accident. She is grateful to be alive today.

Boomers actor recalled, “I knew when I fell that it was serious - the pain was so bad.”

“If I’d banged my head the way I banged my foot, I promise you, I would not be here. Every time I get fed up, I say to myself: the important thing is that I’m alive.”

While talking about her recovery, Steadman admitted that she now feels a bit frustrated as she had been on the wheelchair for eight weeks.

“I want to get out and about more. But it means I can get around my flat [and] move around. Otherwise, I’d be in bed or sitting in a chair and I don’t want that”, the Fat Friends actress told the Daily Star.

Gavin & Stacey is a romantic comedy show written by Ruth Jones and James Corden.