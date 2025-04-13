Jason Momoa makes special announcement about 'Lobo'

Jason Momoa already looking forward to his next big role in 'Supergirl'

The Aquaman actor Jason Momoa is currently enjoying the immense success of his newly release film, A Minecraft Movie.

Following the accomplishment of his adventure comedy film with Jack Black, Jason has already started to look forward to his next big role, which belongs to the DC universe.

The 45-year-old is all set to debut as DC character 'Lobo' in the upcoming film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Taking it to Instagram, the Fast X star shared an exciting update about his dream role.

Momoa shared three videos on social media, where he can be seen riding a customized bike which he received as a present for the success of Minecraft.

While strolling down the streets of London on his new pink bike, he officially declared the wrap up on Supergirl.

“That’s a wrap on Lobo so thankful to play this role. And very thankful for my present mahalo kelly ben todd all the crew at @iamspecialized for my MINECRAFT present.”

“Pink on pink S WORKS LEVO Your support is amazing this is the greatest bike I have ever ridden. Sworks motor is insane. LOVE U GUYS. All my aloha everyone. J”, Momoa wrote in the caption.

Backed by Warner Bros, the new DCU film starring Milly Alcock is slated to release on June 26, 2026.