Finn Wolfhard lauds Michael Cera’s performance in ‘This Is the End’

Finn Wolfhard, known for his role in hit series Stranger Things, praised Michael Cera’s acting in 2013’s This Is the End movie.

The 22-year-old actor shared opened up in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, about his favourite movies of horror comedy genre.

Joined by co-writer and co-director, Billy Bryk, from his new horror movie, Hell of a Summer, Wolfhard praised Cera’s role in This Is the End.

The film was based on a group of celebrities handling the apocalypse. He played a version of himself alongside co-stars as Danny McBride, Paul Rudd, Emma Watson, and Mindy Kaling.

"I just love that Michael Cera's a coke fiend in this movie," Wolfhard said. "So funny."

He also shared that the movie was "the hardest I've ever laughed in a theatre before," where he was at "a completely packed theatre in Vancouver."

Cera in the film was impaled by a streetlight in one scene. While the blood was gushing from the injury, he was concerned about his cell phone covered in blood.

Bryk recalling the scene agreed with Wolfhard calling the film “maybe one of the funniest movies ever made.”

In addition to This Is the End, their other top picks were, American Werewolf in London, Shaun of the Dead, Evil Dead II, Idle Hands, One Cut of the Dead and Attack the Block.

Alongside Wolfhard and Bryk, Hell of a Summer also stars, Fred Hechinger, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Abby Quinn, and Adam Pally.