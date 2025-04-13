'Gladiator' star Steel shares life update after painful tragedy

Gladiators star Steel, whose real name is Zack George, has recently been flooded with support after sharing deeply emotional news about his personal life.

As the latest season of the BBC show wrapped up, Steel took to his Gladiators Instagram page to thank the team for what he called an “amazing” season.

The 34-year-old star shared the message while quietly facing one of the hardest moments of his life, losing his baby boy, who was born too early at just 23 weeks.

He wrote, "I’m so grateful to have been part of another incredible season of Gladiators. Huge respect to all the contenders who stepped up!

"You really brought everything to the arena, and it’s been amazing to watch.

Big thanks to my fellow Glads and everyone who makes this show what it is. It’s been a brilliant series, and I’ve loved inspiring a future generation of Gladiators," he continued.

Steel’s post came just days after he revealed that his son had sadly passed away, following partner Samantha’s premature labour last month.