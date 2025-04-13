Jennifer Hudson unveils surprising reason for skipping Broadway’s ‘Smash’

Jennifer Hudson has an exciting reason for skipping the opening night of her own show

Jennifer Hudson missed out on the opening night of Smash at Broadway, but she has a valid reason behind it.

The 43-year-old raised questions by not attending the star-studded opening night on Thursday, April 10th, for the drama series she produced.

The EGOT winner took to Instagram and revealed an exciting reason behind the no-show.

Sharing a video from set of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Hudson announced that she was busy filming her own talk show at the time.

Hudson explained, "I can't be two places at one time. I gotta be here with y'all, so I'm going to miss opening night but I hope everyone enjoys the show."

However, she said she is there in spirit, "But we get to send them love! I'm sending the cast and the crew so much love. We are there in spirit and cheering you on from the happy place!"

Exciting fans for the production, she added, that it "has a ton of your favorite songs from the show plus some great surprises that I know you're going to love."

Continuing to gush about her project, Hudson said, "Oh my goodness, I'm so proud of this production. I can't wait for y'all to see it. I can't wait to get there."