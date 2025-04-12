Prince Harry flayed for his 'bizarre' claims

Prince Harry has triggered a new debate with his latest accusations against his own family following his recent court appearance over security arrangements.

The Duke of Sussex claimed security officials confirmed to him there was a strategic move to keep him and his wife Meghan as working members of the royal family.

Harry's remarks emerge after he attended a two-day legal proceeding in the UK, where he challenged the Home Office about his security, claiming he was "singled out" for "unjustified and inferior treatment".

King Charles III's youngest son reportedly views the removal of his security as a means to force him and his family back into Britain.

Reacting to Harry's newly surfaced claims about his security and royal exit, royal commentator Duncan Larcombe flayed the Duke, slamming his accusations as "bizarre".

"It seems to be this constant dialect from Harry if things aren't going his way, he plays the victim," Larcombe told GB News.

The expert went on sharing his and the people's possible thoughts about the royal, adding: "When this happens, he becomes less and less popular with the British public who used to adore him."

Larcombe went on claiming that the Duke's security concerns seemed to be contradictory, noting: "Harry is frightened of his own security so he goes to a war zone. That is slightly ironic, isn't it?"

Harry believes his father, King Charles, could intervene in the security matter, as the monarch's private secretary, Sir Clive Alderton, sits on the Royal and VIP Executive Committee.

However, palace sources have strongly refuted the idea that the monarch could involve himself in the judicial process, adding: "These are matters of security and government policy and, as usual, it would be inappropriate to comment or intervene on either."