Buckingham Palace sparks speculation over Princess Kate's possible Easter appearance

Speculation is growing that Princess Kate could soon make a return to the public as the Royal Family prepares for the tradition.

While nothing has been officially confirmed, royal fans are hopeful the Princess of Wales will join Prince William and other senior royals at the service on April 20.

Buckingham Palace recently announced that King Charles and Queen Camilla will be present at the St. George's Chapel event and will be 'accompanied by members of the Royal Family.'

Given Kate's history of attending the Easter celebration alongside Prince William and their children, many are anticipating her potential appearance.

The couple has been spending private time with their children-Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis-during the school break.

It's a tradition for William and Kate to scale back their royal duties during school holidays to focus on family time.

Kate's last public outing was on St. Patrick's Day, where she took part in a parade with their Irish guards, making her solo debut as their honorary colonel.