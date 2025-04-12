Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni feud: Truth unveiled

Truth surfaces as Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni saga continues

Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni continues to have twists and turns since the time It Ends With Us actress filed a complaint against the movie director for sexual harassment and for carrying out a smear campaign against her.

Last year, the star publicist Stephanie Jones was criticized for 'leaking' to New York Times the texts of her ex-employee revealing the alleged smear plot against Lively.

Jones was said to have done this act to punish the former employee for attempting to steal clients.

Things have turned out differently though.

Page Six reported that Jones, who also represents Scooter Braun and Tom Brady didn't do anything in an act of revenge. Rather the court had order her to share the texts.

The controversy about these texts had begun last year after New York Times had claimed that Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios. Jonesworks partner, Jen Abel had planned the smear campaign.

It was believed that Jones had taken messages from Abel's phone and disclosed them to the newspaper.

Moreover, Baldoni had also claimed as the legal feud between the Ryan Reynols' wife and the Unrequited actor intensified, Jones and Abel's relationship had also gone down the hill.

As the relationship deteriorated, Jones had fired Abel and seized her phone too.

However, Jones filed a response that she had handed over the texts as she had received a subpoena – which has also been reviewed by Page Six.