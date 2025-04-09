Jessica Simpson’s unexpected vocal treatment sends shockwaves

Jessica Simpson’s unexpected vocal treatment gets second wind

Jessica Simpson, the American singer and songwriter best known for hits like "Irresistible" and "With You," is making headlines once again.

The 44-year-old singer and actress, who recently stirred up massive attention with her unique vocals boost routine, confidently said that she plans to continue using the herbal remedy, claiming it "really clears my throat."

In a recent TMZ interview, Simpson shared that the snake sperm herbal drink is still a big part of her singing routine.

When she was asked if she's continue it, Jessica shared: "Of course! Are you kidding me? Yeah!"

The pop star even playfully hinted that she might start making her own version of the drink.

Jessica Simpson, who just dropped her first EP in 15 years Nashville Canyon - Part 1, recently shared her thoughts on the drink’s unexpected taste, comparing it to "a really dark honey."