Mark Hoppus makes shocking confession about his cancer battle

Blink-182 bandmember Mark Hoppus reveals shocking impact cancer has had on his relationships

Blink-182 bandmember Mark Hoppus makes bombshell claim on the impact of cancer on his relationship with his bandmates, Tom Delonge and Travis Barker.

Hoppus had made his cancer diagnosis public in June 2021 when he was to get the treatment for it. Three months later, he became cancer-free, but he had to undergo screenings biannually to make sure that the disease did not return.

The 53-year-old exclusively told Us Weekly in an interview before the release date of his memoir, Fahrenheit-182 that the cancer diagnosis made his bond with the aforementioned bandmates stronger.

The vocalist said that they are 'more honest with each other' now and the 'communication is a lot better'.

Furthermore, they decided to be the 'f***ing Beastie Boys' and do what they want to do, not what the people wanted them to do.

The most important change in their dynamics has been the setting up of boundaries; the trio now decides what's to be done.

The group's bassist elaborated, "If it's fun, yes, if it's not fun, no, no other conversation…We do everything in our own time on our own terms."

He reiterated that such a commitment among the three has 'really helped' them over the last three years.

Apart from professional level, the equation among the three has changed on personal level too.

The three are closer than ever now. They talk 'all the time' and 'send memes back and forth'.