Hailee Steinfeld delays wedding for 'Sinners'?

'Sinners' is all set to release on April 18, 2025

Hailee Steinfeld has chosen Sinners over her marriage.

Her upcoming supernatural horror film features the 28-year-old actress along with Michael B. Jordan.

At present, Hailee is so busy with the promotion of Sinners that she hasn’t had time to plan her wedding.

The Hawkeye star announced her engagement with NFL star Josh Allen in November 2024. The actress has not yet started planning the wedding as she is presently focusing on promoting the Ryan Coogler directorial.

While talking to Extra, Steinfeld added, "We are in the middle of a press tour. We got a movie coming out in 12 days? Six, something. We're focused on that."

Back on November 22, 2024, the couple confirmed their engagement.

Hailee even mentioned in her Beau Society newsletter, “All the happy tears have just barely dried. Whenever we tell the story, look back at photos, or even say 'We're engaged' or 'We're getting married' I start crying."

The Bumblebee actress is looking forward to the release of Sinners, which also stars Li Jun Li, Omar Benson Miller, and Jayme Lawson.

Backed by Warner Bros. the film is slated to release on April 18, 2025.