King Charles, Queen Camilla pen personal message to mark key life event

King Charles, Queen Camilla issue first statement as Italy tour begins

King Charles and Queen Camilla not only began their historic tour to Italy on Monday but they are also eager to mark a major milestone in their life.

The monarchs, who will be conducting engagements in the country until Thursday, will be commemorating their 20th wedding anniversary.

Following their arrival in Rome, the King and Queen issued their first statement to honour the significant moment in their life.

The office of King Charles released two stunning photos of the happy couple with the personal message.

“As we begin our first visit to Italy as King and Queen, we are so looking forward to celebrating our twentieth wedding anniversary in such a special place – and with such wonderful people!” it read. “A presto, Roma e Ravenna!” [See you soon, Rome and Ravenna]

It was signed off with “Charles R & Camilla R.”.

Previously, the King was set to visit the Holy See and to meet Pope Francis in a historic meeting, however, given the health of the pontiff, the meeting was cancelled from the itinerary.

Hence, the previously extremely busy itinerary have now been spread across two days, allowing a little more space for spending longer at each event.