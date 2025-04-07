Palace releases King Charles, Queen Camilla's stunning photo from Italy

King Charles, Queen Camilla smile as they land in Italy

King Charles and Queen Camilla appeared in good spirits as they touched down in Rome to kick off their much-talked state visit to Italy amid the monarch's health concerns.

King and Queen's first pictured released by the royal family on they official Instagram Story.

Lord Llewellyn, the UK's ambassador to Italy, said this was an "historic" moment and such visits had an "intangible but priceless" impact. The royal couple's historic trip coincides with their 20th wedding anniversary.

Charles and Camilla's visit was originally intended to include the Vatican, where the King had been due to attend events including a service in the Sistine Chapel, but that had been postponed because of the ill-health of Pope Francis.

State visits, carried out on behalf of the UK government, are an eclectic mix of elaborate ceremony, charming the crowds, flying the flag for business, trying local food and addressing serious international diplomacy.

The visit comes at a time of economic and diplomatic upheaval from US President Donald Trump - and accompanying the King is the UK's Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

There will be an emphasis on the UK's closer military ties with Italy, which Lord Llewellyn said was "vital in a changing Europe, as both our countries stand steadfast in our support for Ukraine".

Italy is one of the UK's biggest trading partners, and a popular tourist destination, with Rome's historic sights currently overflowing with holidaymakers.