Jonas Brother reunite for Broadway's 'The Last Five Years'

Jonas Brothers support Nick Jonas during recent performance

Nick Jonas was supported by his family during his opening performance of The Last Five Years, making the day even more special.

The American singer performed his very first Broadway production alongside co-star Adrienne Warren on Sunday, April 6.

Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Frankie Jonas were in attendance to cheer on their bandmate and brother, Nick.

Frankie, 24, attended the event with his girlfriends, Anna Olson, while Kevin, 37, was there with his wife, Danielle Jonas.

Alongside the Jonas Brothers, the Close hitmaker’s parents and grandmother were spotted in the audience.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra, who shares daughter Malti Marie with the Love Again actor, posed with her husband on the red carpet in coordinating outfits.

The Last Five Years is a theatrical show that revolves around a five-year relationship between a rising writer, Jamie Wellerstein, and a struggling actress, Cathy Hiatt.

During the opening performance at the Hudson Theatre in New York City, the Lovebug singers posed with Nick and The Best hitmaker.

For unversed, this marks Jonas’ first time on Broadway, while his co-star made her Broadway debut, Bring It On, in 2012.