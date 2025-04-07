Former bodyguard's emotional moment with Prince William resurfaces after his death

A former royal bodyguard who once stood as a guardian beside young Princes William and Harry has passed away at the age of 77, prompting the resurfacing of one of his most emotional recollections from the days following Princess Diana's tragic death.

Graham Craker, who served as a royal protection officer for 15 years, including during the pivotal moments of the princes' childhoods, was at Balmoral Castle in August 1997 when the devastating news of Diana's fatal crash in Paris reached the family.

In a moving interview from 2017, Craker opened up about the immense weight of that day- no just for the world, but for those closest to the young princes.

'The most emotional was seeing William and I walked up to to him and said, sorry to hear your bad news to which he replied thank you.'

Craker remained a steadfast figure in the boy's lives during their younger years, eventually retiring in 2001. He was also among the guests at William's wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011.

For the unversed, Prince Harry also mentioned Craker warmly in his memoir Spare, describing him as a comforting presence during turbulent times.